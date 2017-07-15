The fight for Westeros is upon us! Jon Snow, Jaime Lannister and loads more handsome ‘GoT’ heroes will be battling for the Iron Throne starting July 16! So let’s review the hottest hunks this fantastical land has to offer!

Dying to see Season 7 of Game of Thrones? The dragons are fully grown and the White Walkers are headed south! The stakes couldn’t be higher as Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and many more fight and scheme to save their world and claim the Iron Throne. Thankfully Westeros is in the hands of some attractive knights, warriors and politicians who, from time to time, use their good looks to get what they want! Here’s the hunkiest characters from HBO’s hit series!

Let’s be honest, Jon Snow is everyone’s favorite brooding hunk on the show. From the beginning, he was the Stark outsider and since heading to the wall and battling everything from the Others to wildlings, he’s just gotten more attractive and determined. Never has a chip on someone’s shoulder looked so good! And sadly yes, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is happily bedding his sister, which is arguably a pretty big loss for the countless woman of the kingdom! While we’re discussing Lannisters, let’s not forget his brother Tyrion! He might be scarred and small in stature but his sense of humor and effortless charm are the life of the party! What woman wouldn’t want to be his by his side?!

Now, in previous years, many, many hot characters have also fallen on the show. Because, c’mon, they can’t just kill off hideous people. Chief among them is the “Red Viper,” himself, Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) of Dorne! Remember him? This lusty prince did pretty much whatever he wanted! That is, until “The Mountain” (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) claimed his life. While here discussing Gregor Clegane, let’s admit that his sheer size also definitely turned heads, despite his homicidal nature. Now he’s “FrankenMountain,” which is slightly less hot. Only slightly. And who can forget Robb Stark (Richard Madden)!? This hunky patriarch’s death at the Red Wedding was especially painful! We got to see so little of Robb! Want to see more? Check out the gallery above! Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite hunk of Game of Thrones? Are any missing? Let us know below!