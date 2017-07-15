Ferrari True: Blac Chyna’s Alleged Side Piece Claims Rob Offered Him $1 Million To Leave Her Alone

Ferrari True just dropped a serious bomb! Blac Chyna’s rumored side dude claimed Rob Kardashian offered him $1 million to stay away from her in a wild new interview!

Ferrari True just made a jaw-dropping accusation about Rob Kardashian! Blac Chyna‘s alleged side piece claimed Rob, 30, offered to pay Rarri 1 million big ones to stay away from his former fiancée. “It’s honestly deeper than what people think,” he dished on the 107.5 WGCI radio show on Friday, July 14. “There was a proposition made,” he told listeners. “He [Rob] promised a million plus – tax free.”

Rarri said Rob first tried to give him “500 first,” but he wasn’t impressed. “I was like, ‘Eh stop it,” he told listeners and then claimed Rob upped his offer. “‘Well, just know we got a million plus – tax free,'” Rob allegedly told Rarri. We’re in total shock! The drama has been hitting an all-time with Rob and Blac and Ferrari has definitely been in the middle of it.

Rarri shared two extremely intimate photos of Blac, 29, in bed and she wasn’t having it. Her attorney Lisa Bloom warned Rarri that it was illegal to post naked photos. Rob has come under serious fire for doing just that and Blac even got a restraining order against him! Rarri wasn’t impressed with the letter he got from Blac’s lawyer. “I think it’s weak, honestly,” he told TMZ. “I don’t think it was Chyna’s actions to send that off to me… the people who’s representing her, the people who is gonna represent her [were the ones to send it],” he said. “‘Oh if they’s doing that it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t do that.’ You get what I’m saying? I’ve been around lawyers, I know how they work. … I just don’t feel like it was in her action to do that because I feel like Chyna really liked me, honestly, and I really liked Chyna. And I talked to her, I get her, you know what I’m saying? So it’s like, how could you do that?”

