Ooh la la! These ladies have only gotten hotter with age! We’ve rounded up the sexiest photos of Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum, and more that you just have to see!

Check out these sultry ladies! Kris Jenner, Halle Berry, and Pamela Anderson proved they can knock out the nipple and topless trend just as well as Kylie Jenner and Bella Thorne. Just look at Nicole Kidman‘s hot photoshoot from the cover of LOVE magazine. The 50 year-old gazed seductively at the camera from under a cowboy hat. She totally heated things up in a red swimsuit that showed off her nipples! Nicole has never looked hotter. Check Out The Super Hot Photos Here!

“I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, “What was I doing? I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?,” she told the mag after the photos were taken. You just looked stunning, Nicole! She hasn’t been the only one steaming up the camera lens. Jennifer Lopez absolutely smoldered when she posed on a bed. JLo, 47, flaunted her curves to perfection in a booty revealing black thong leotard. She also had some serious side-boob going on.

Pamela showed off almost every inch of her incredible body. The Baywatch babe rocked it out in some fierce lingerie. She covered her nipples with little black dots. She’s got it on lock at 50 and we’re in awe! Heidi Klum didn’t mind going braless when running an errand or two. She glowed in a chic white t-shirt and jeans. The America’s Got Talent judge and supermodel totally nailed it. She even shared a totally topless mirror selfie! The 44 year-old covered her breasts with just the arm that was holding her phone to take the photo. Kris Jenner, 61, went braless in a revealing photoshoot on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. You could totally see through her white tank once she was in the water!

HollywoodLifers, which lady has the hottest look?