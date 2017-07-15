Bella Thorne & 9 More Stars Who Flaunted Extreme Underboob In Crop Tops

It’s all about the underboob! So many celebs like Bella Thorne, Jennifer Lopez, and more are embracing the underboob trend in tiny crop tops. Do you love or loathe this style?

Underboob is all the rage now! Celebs went from flaunting cleavage with plunging necklines to flashing underboob. The trend is definitely edgy and something all the stars are trying out, especially this summer. Once the trend started gaining steam, Bella Thorne, 19, quickly became a fan of the look. The starlet recently turned up the heat in a racy crop top that flashed major underboob. Bella’s look was so sexy, we were left wondering how she stayed covered up! Showing off underboob seems like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, has also taken a liking to flaunting underboob. The World of Dance judge took to Instagram in Feb. 2017 to show off extreme underboob in a super hot selfie. The gorgeous mom-of-two had rolled up her tank top into a crop top to take a look at her incredible abs. “Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas…” she captioned the sexy photo.

Lady Gaga, 31, took underboob to the next level at the 2017 Grammys. The singer and actress stepped out onto the red carpet in a chest-baring black cropped jacket and shorts. The only thing you could see was cleavage, especially underboob! Lady Gaga killed it!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been bringing underboob to the pool and the beach this year. As the temperatures warm up, Kourt’s been donning sexy bikinis that show off serious underboob. Her summer look has gotten seriously sexy because of the underboob trend. Bella Hadid, 20, Kylie Jenner, 19, Ariel Winter, 19, and more fans are all about this trend. Take a look at our gallery for all the sexy looks!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of the underboob trend? Let us know!