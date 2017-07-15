How Beyonce Overcame Challenges Of Breastfeeding: ‘Committed’ To Making It Work

Just call her supermom! Despite the challenges of breastfeeding, Beyonce is ‘committed’ to making it work with Rumi and Sir Carter, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Let this be a positive message to all mothers out there — you do not stand alone! Even an icon like Beyonce, 35, deals with post-pregnancy hiccups. Not only did the “Crazy In Love” singer power through Rumi and Sir Carter‘s premature birth, now she’s facing a second issue with breastfeeding. “It’s certainly been challenging for Beyonce but she’s finally getting the hang of it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was recommended to try feeding both twins at the same time and switch them over at periods, which is a challenge in itself because the babies might not be hungry at the same time and it can be difficult to teach them to latch on.”

Can anyone relate to the pop star’s troubles? Welcoming a baby into the world is one of the most incredible things a human being can experience, but it’s not always the most glamorous. Real talk, why is it that nobody feels comfortable talking about the downsides to child birth? Hopefully Beyonce’s experience can be relatable to mothers around the world. “It took her a long time to get the best positioning for feeding and found that a nursing pillow really helped,” the source continues. “She’s committed to breastfeeding so she stuck with it. As the weeks passed it definitely became easier and the twins are finding their rhythm.”

Does the mother-of-three have any other tips? You bet she does! “Beyonce also uses a pump — a lot. At least that gives her a break from time to time. Also, JAY-Z is helping any way he can when she’s too exhausted or just wants a break.” There you have it ladies, mothering advice from the Queen Bey herself.

HollywoodLifers, do you find Beyonce’s parenting advice helpful? Comment below, mothers!