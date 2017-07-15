Bambi Benson Has Moved On With New Man & Hopes Lil Scrappy Loses His Mind Over It

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Bambi Benson wants to make Lil Scrappy jealous as she leaves him behind and moves on with a sexy new man. Read the EXCLUSIVE details about her fresh love here!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta beauty Bambi Benson, 31, is getting over Lil Scrappy, 33, with a new music man lover and she’s hoping it makes her ex go crazy! “She’s already moved on, she’s keeping it on the low but she’s got a new man,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s hot and he’s in the industry but that’s all she wants to say for now. Scrappy is going to lose his mind when he finds out who her new man is.” Yikes! We can only guess who the reality star is spending her time with until she decides to confirm but it’s sure to work up some drama once she does. See the hottest pics of Bambi here!

Although Scrappy has gotten back with the mother of his baby, Erica Dixon, 32, he seems to still be pining away for Bambi so the news of her with another man can’t be too thrilling. The former couple haven’t had the easiest time during their breakup. Their Instagram battle after the rapper moved out of their home was one for the books. The duo’s up and down relationship made for good television on the L&HH series and there’s always been rumors throughout the years of a nasty split. Their separation this time has been blamed on a number of reasons, including Scrappy’s constant partying.

It seems like only yesterday that the former power couple were together and in love. They got engaged in the beginning of 2016 but no wedding ever materialized and they officially parted ways in early 2017. Bambi took the circumstances pretty hard and had to be hospitalized. She confirmed the hospitalization and hinted at the split on her Instagram and reminded her followers to take care of themselves after her health took a turn when she didn’t take care of herself.

