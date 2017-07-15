Are Blac Chyna & Amber Rose Feuding? Report Claims They’re ‘Not Speaking’ After Rob Drama

Blac Chyna is not happy with Amber Rose after all the public Rob Kardashian drama and now the two are reportedly feuding over the whole crazy incident. Read the shocking details here!

Amber Rose was noticeably quiet during the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Instagram war and now Blac is taking some harsh action to try and get back at her, according to MTO News. Amber is allegedly not happy with the way Blac treated Rob throughout their relationship which would explain her silence and now Blac just booked a major paying gig for July 17 with Ace Diamonds strip club in L.A.. This club is the same one that filed a lawsuit against Amber after the stripper trademarked their club name and tried to steal their business in a plan that didn’t go over well. We can’t help but think this is Blac’s way of showing her disapproval at Amber’s lack of support. What a way to throw shade! Though Amber knows she’s had her own controversial ways in the past, she also doesn’t appreciate the way Blac has been handling the break up with Rob. See shocking pics of the social media showdown between Blac and Rob here!

Blac and Amber have had some potential issues over boyfriends in the past but they’ve been able to remain friends. After Amber played the love interest in Blac’s ex boyfriend Future‘s music video for his song “Mask Off,” Blac didn’t seem to mind one bit. The former close friends have been seen on multiple occasions enjoying their friendship and Amber was by Blac’s side back in Feb. 2017 at the same strip club they’re now having a battle over. They were having a grand old time celebrating life and Blac’s success. Oh, those were the days!

Blac was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob and despite the uproar and Amber’s stance on things, the beauty is living her life while having partial custody of her daughter Dream. The former couple have yet to comment on how they will co-parent the baby but both have expressed the importance of her in their lives. Though they may be on non speaking terms right now, we can’t help but hope Blac and Amber’s friendship will reignite in the future. We’d love to see more of their proud celebratory sisterhood!

