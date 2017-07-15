Aaron Carter Reportedly Arrested For DUI & Drug Possession In Georgia

Yikes! Former teen heartthrob Aaron Carter was arrested on July 15 for marijuana possession and driving under the influence in Habersham County, according to a shocking new report.

Life ain’t a party no more! Aaron Carter, 29, was arrested for DUI and drug possession on the night of July 15 in Habersham County, Georgia, according to the FOX 5’s Tiffany Griffith who broke the story on Twitter. The singer’s girlfriend, who remains unidentified at this time, was also reportedly arrested for having marijuana in the car. More details on arrest coming soon! We do know that Aaron was dealing with “transportation issues” a few hours before the incident and would not make it to his scheduled show in Kansas City.

Sadly 2017 has been a pretty rough year for Aaron. On June 22, the former teen bopper was hospitalized and rushed to the ER in Syracuse where he found himself in a wheelchair for a few days. He hinted that he was treated for exhaustion but did not reveal why he needed such immediate medical attention. “Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong,” he tweeted at the time. The blonde hunk also posted photos from inside St. Joseph’s Hospital and captioned them with reassuring messages for his fans. “All good,” he wrote, adding, “I’ll recover.”

A few days prior to his scary hospitalization, Aaron was the victim of body-shaming from online trolls. He claims so-called fans were making fun of his appearance. One girl apparently said that he “looks like cancer!” How disgusting is that? As if things weren’t bad enough, Aaron was dealing with the heartbreaking death of his father while facing cyber-bullying and medical issues. He confessed that it was “the hardest time of his life.” We can only hope that the pop star hasn’t turned to heavy drinking as a way to deal with heartache.

#BREAKING Former Pop Star Aaron Carter arrested for DUI and drug possession in Habersham County. Girlfriend, also arrested for marijuana. pic.twitter.com/HcTaq9jUzz — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 16, 2017

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come … https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

