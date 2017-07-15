Disney Debuts ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Trailer At D23 Expo — Watch Epic Fantasy Film Come Alive

Your 6th grade summer reading requirement is hitting the big screen and it’s poised to be one of the biggest flicks of 2018. Here’s a first look of ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ straight from the D23 Expo!

Only one word comes to mind with this film: WOW. A Wrinkle In Time is a beloved, classic story, and who better to bring it to the big screen then the magic makers at Disney Studios. And who better to reveal the first trailer for the film than one of the it’s biggest stars. At the D23 Expo, Oprah Winfrey, who earlier in the week had been honored as a Disney Legend, premiered the first look of the sci-fi fantasy adventure movie. Click Here For More Photos From The First A Wrinkle In Time Trailer!

The story follows student Meg Murry and her misfit friends as they travel through space and time to save her scientist father, played by the dashing Chris Pine in a not so dashing beard. Joining them on the journey are a trio of supernatural wonder makers, played by three incredible stars: Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who and Oprah as Mrs. Which.

The trailer offered glimpses of most of the central character, but especially Chris and Storm Reid was stars as Meg. “Your father has accomplished something extraordinary also dangerous,” Oprah’s Mrs. Which warned Meg. “He’s trapped by a darkness that’s actively spreading throughout the universe and the only one who can stop it is you.” You better get ready for a wild adventure! A Wrinkle in Time trailer debuted some visuals that were absolutely stunning. The first look also featured a haunting version of “Sweet Dreams” originally by the Eurythmics that totally added to the intensity. We’re already obsessed with Oprah, Reese, and Mindy’s fantastic bejeweled looks. How are we supposed to wait until March 9?

