Younes Bendjima Gushes Over Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian: Everytime I See You It’s Fireworks

The Fourth of July may have come and gone, but Younes Bendjima still sees fireworks in the sky every time he sees his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The 24-year-old model has turned into more than just a boy toy for the 38-year-old reality star as it looks like he’s developed some serious feelings for her. The hunk took to his Snapchat to tell all of his followers that he can’t stop thinking of her, posting a video of pyrotechnics going off with the caption “Every time I see ya @kourtneykardashian.” Awww! After all of the crap that ex Scott Disick, 34, has put her through, it’s so good to see that she’s now got a guy who adores her.

The hot couple just had another romantic rendezvous in the south of France, where they did their usual luxury drill of hanging out on yachts, sunning their perfect bodies and playing in the Mediterranean Sea on jet-skis. It’s the second such trip they’ve taken there together after their PDA filled vacation in May that sent Kourtney’s ex Scott off the rails. He ended up flying there to Cannes himself, bringing a bevy of women to his rented villa in what seemed like heated jealousy after seeing Kourt and Younes’ lovefest.

Kourtney already misses her hot younger guy, as after she returned home from their trip she got flirty with him in a sexy Instagram pic on July 10 to remind him of their romantic time in Saint Tropez. “Baby, we should hit the south of France,” she captioned a pic from their vacay. She looked stunning in a white see-through tank top that totally flashed her bra while displaying her toned legs in black shorts against a mo-ped. While their relationship has had to be long distance so far, what’s more romantic than spending all of her time with Younes on the sexy French Riviera.

