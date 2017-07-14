‘Game Of Thrones’: Littlefinger, Meera & 8 More Characters Most Likely To Die In Season 7

When it comes to ‘Game of Thrones’ deaths, any character is fair game. As season 7 arrives, we’ve decided on the 9 characters who are most likely to meet a grisly end this season!

Just start preparing now, winter isn’t the only thing coming on Game of Thrones. With the battle over the Iron Throne as intense as ever, you know some of your favorite characters aren’t going to make it out alive. One character who is likely going to meet his end in season 7 is Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). Since season 1, Littlefinger has stuck his nose in places he doesn’t belong and manipulated his way to the top. He betrayed the Starks, and it’s about time he got his comeuppance for that. One theory claims that Littlefinger will conspire to kill Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya (Maisie Williams) will kill him when she finds out. But then again, Littlefinger is a snake and he can outsmart almost anyone.

Another character we just have a bad feeling about is Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick). She’s still with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), but she really has no other purpose besides making sure Bran stays alive and gets back to Winterfell. If she dies, that means Bran will likely have to inform Howland Reed, which could help him get more information about Jon Snow’s parents, Lyanna and Rhaegar. Howland was the only other person at the Tower of Joy when Ned discovered a dying Lyanna and a newborn Jon Snow.

It’s also about time Cersei (Lena Headey) got her karma. She’s gotten away with murder (literally). There’s no way she’ll make it the entire season on the Iron Throne. She’s going to get what’s coming to her. Her right-hand man, The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), will probably die soon as well — for real this time. If Cleganebowl happens, The Hound (Rory McCann) might finally be able to get his revenge on his brother. Check out the rest of the characters who are most likely to die in our gallery now! Game of Thrones returns for season 7 on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is most likely to die this season? Let us know!