Sammy Sosa’s Shocking New Look: 5 Things To Know About Skin Bleaching

Whoa. In 2009, Sammy Sosa admitted to using a bleaching cream, and fans noticed the dramatic difference it’s made in his appearance at the 2017 ESPY Awards. Here are five things to know about skin bleaching.

1. Sammy Sosa’s shocking white appearance is the result of using a cream. In 2009, he revealed that “It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and it whitens my skin some,” he said at the time. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some.” Creams like these aren’t exclusive to celebrities. You can actually buy them at drugstores for anywhere from $5-$100. Sammy’s results are extreme, but he’s been working towards it for years. Click here to see more pics of Sammy.

2. Results may be uneven. Beverly Hills Dermatologist Peter Kopelson told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that chances are, the rest of Sammy isn’t as white as his face and neck. “Any of these creams would have to be applied to the areas that you want to lighten,” he explained. “So, unless he consistently applied it to his entire body, there is a possibility that he is much darker in the areas that people don’t see such as his chest area or his legs.” That must look a little funny!

3. There are risks. There’s a chance that bleaching your skin will leave it with less protection against skin cancer. Dr. Kopelson told HL that Sammy is now at a high risk for developing melanoma. They also have steroids in them that can cause acne or scarring.

4. Bleach creams aren’t meant to turn you white. This look comes from a misuse or overuse of products that are simply meant to lighten dark spots and acne scars. However, use of the products to create an overall fairer complexion has become more and more common among African-American and Latino people.

5. Other stars have been accused of using bleaching creams. Sammy probably isn’t alone, though most stars wouldn’t admit to it. Michael and LaToya Jackson were both hypothesized to have used the products, though Michael’s was reportedly the condition known as Vitiligo. Lil Kim was also accused of bleaching her skin.

