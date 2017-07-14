Tiny Gushes Over ‘King’ T.I. After Sweet Birthday Message — ‘You Make All My Dreams Come True’

T.I. and Tiny truly have a bond that goes beyond marriage! After her estranged husband sent her love in a major way on Instagram, Tiny responded with the sweetest message of her own! ‘

Tiny got a lovely surprise on her 42nd birthday on July 14. Despite the fact that they’re in the middle of divorce proceedings, estranged husband T.I., 36, let Tiny — and the world — know how much he loves her on her special day. got a lovely surprise on her 42nd birthday on July 14. Despite the fact that they’re in the middle of divorce proceedings, estranged husband, 36, let Tiny — and the world — know how much he loves her on her special day. His sweet, lengthy message posted on Instagram told off the haters who scrutinize their relationship, and called her “my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth.” Aww! Tiny had to respond to this epic show of love, and thanked her guy in the comments.

“Awe Big Daddy…can’t do nothing but say I will always love u forever & day! Always said u were the man to make all my dreams come true! My one of a kind King/patna lol..I’ll let u slide this time with that one!! Any who thx for Everything especially those 7 kids…now show up & show out like I know you do!! U still MY King Mr. Harris…they should all know that”.

How cute is that? Tiny’s definitely feeling the love on her birthday. Their exchange is awesome, considering what’s been going on in their relationship for the past few months. Though they’re getting divorced, T.I. said that they haven’t broken up, they instead “evolved” into a new, “unconditional” relationship. “A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced”, he wrote. Whatever works! Tiny clearly agrees with him. Though their marriage isn’t working, they’re still going to be one big, happy family with their seven kiddos. Happy birthday, Tiny!

