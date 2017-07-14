T.I. Sends Love To Tiny On Her Birthday: ‘Our Relationship Supersedes Fidelity’

Nothing can break this bond! T.I. gushed over his estranged wife Tiny on her 42nd birthday, sending her love with a powerful message about their connection on July 14. TIP revealed their relationship ‘supersedes fidelity,’ physical presence and more!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is living it up to the fullest, since she’s ringing in the big 4-2 on July 14. To celebrate the special occasion, T.I., 36, took to Instagram with a throwback pic and gushed over his longtime love. “Happy Gday to my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth, argumentative know it all, sh*t kickin, Cap ass Southside Patna,” he wrote, before explaining their unbreakable bond. “As a couple, we’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world.” See pics of T.I. and Tiny.

TIP even addressed how their love life has been the talk of the town over the last several years, due to their VH1 reality show. However, after six seasons, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle has come to an end. “We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills, smarts, talent and ability to take care of us in our old age…. Now that’s awesome,” he continued. “And while most of these nosey, no business havin, overly-opinionated, fake caring ass people would see it as a break up… I see it differently. In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.”

“What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that I’m thankful,” T.I. concluded in his sweet message. “We’ve taught each other things that’ll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick shit for many many moons. Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H… Enjoy this day that’s a celebration of the day the lord gave US You!!! Kick Big Shit Fa That!!!! With Eternal Love Respect & Admiration, 👑Tip👑BIG Daddy👑King Sr👑Mr Harris.”

At this time, T.I. and Tiny are still going through with their divorce. Even so, the Xscape songstress kicked off her celebrations with style, by letting loose in a hot tub with her gal pals. As we previously reported, “This will be her first birthday without [TIP],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s begged T.I. to spend the day with her and the kids, despite the state of their marriage. Hopefully they can celebrate together like a happy family.”

