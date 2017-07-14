‘Heroes’ Star Thomas Dekker Comes Out As Gay After EP Bryan Fuller Outed Him

Former ‘Heroes’ star Thomas Dekker has come out as gay, but not on his own terms. He says he was outed by the show’s executive producer and it actually did him a favor by forcing him out of the closet.

So brave! Actor Thomas Dekker has not only come out as gay, he’s revealing that he got married in April! The 29-year-old had his hand forced on the issue after his former Heroes executive producer Bryan Fuller nearly “outed” him while accepting the Outfest Achievement Award on July 6. Thomas took to his Instagram account on July 13 to say, “My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to ‘out’ me. While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots.”

He continued, “While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicly say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier.” Thomas then disputes Bryan’s claim that he was already out, saying that was untrue. “I have never lied to the press about the fluidity of my sexuality but this man claiming that I came out is not true. Because I have not ‘officially’ until this moment. I simply refuse to be robbed of the glorious joy that belongs to me. To say the words myself. ‘I’m gay.’ Those words are a badge of honor that no one can steal.”

Bryan sent tongues wagging when he mentioned during his speech about how he tried to introduce gay characters onto NBC’s Heroes during 2006-07. “I had a brief stint on Heroes where the gay character was ‘hetwashed’ after the actor’s management threatened to pull him from the show if he — the character, not the actor — were gay. The character became straight and the actor came out as gay,” he said. It was pretty apparent that he was referring to Thomas’ character of Zach. He addressed the controversy back in 2007 on MySpace Bulletin (remember those?), saying that he had no problem playing a gay character, but that “What transpired on Heroes is something far more complicated than anyone being ‘afraid’ to make Zach homosexual.”

Thomas ended his powerful Instagram message with, “I embrace you, any of you, with open arms, kindness, faith and patience. For all of you who have supported me, before and now, I thank you from the bottom of my fledgling heart. Be proud of who you are. No matter how long it takes.”

