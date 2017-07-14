‘The Walking Dead’ Stuntman John Bernecker Dies After Tragic On-Set Fall

This is so heartbreaking. John Bernecker, 33, reportedly died on July 12 in the hospital following a fall off a 25-foot high balcony while working on set of ‘The Walking Dead.’

John Bernecker, a stuntman on The Walking Dead, has died, the Medical Examiner told TMZ. He suffered a fall at the Raleigh Studio in Georgia while shooting on Wednesday, was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center and was put on a ventilator. A source told TMZ the swelling in his brain went down on Thursday, but then swelled back up. His friends, family, and girlfriend, Jennifer Cocker — who is also a show stuntwoman — were reportedly there when the machine was turned off. However, the office told the site his date of death is July 12.

He’s been working on stunt work for nearly 10 years, and has worked on Black Panther, The Fate of the Furious, and Logan.

Following the accident, AMC shut down production on The Walking Dead set. “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” the network said in a statement. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital, and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

His girlfriend also took to Facebook on July 12. “John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us,” she wrote. “THIS ISNT FAIR.”

Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this time.