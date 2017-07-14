‘The Walking Dead’ Stuntman Dead: Terrifying 911 Call Reveals He Fell Off A Balcony

The young life of John Bernecker ended on July 12, after the ‘The Walking Dead’ stuntman suffered a deadly fall off a 25-foot balcony. The heartbreaking 911 call reveals he was ‘barely conscious’ and bleeding from the impact.

Listening to the 911 call made after John Bernecker, 33, fell while on the set of The Walking Dead is absolutely chilling. John, according to the audio obtained by TMZ, fell off a 25-foot-tall balcony at the Raleigh Studio in Georgia. The caller said they needed an ambulance immediately because John was “barely conscious” after suffering what would be his fatal accident. John’s breathing was “heavy” and “labored,” according to the caller, who added that John fell either on his back or his head. The stuntman would be airlifted to the Atlanta Medical Center, but sadly, it would be too late.

John was put on a ventilator as his brain suffered swelling. Though the swelling decreased, it reportedly flared up again. He was surrounded by his friends and family, including his girlfriend (and fellow stuntwoman) Jennifer Cocker, during his final moments. John’s ventilator would eventually be turned off, allowing him to pass away. The medical examiner’s office told TMZ that John’s cause of death is accidental blunt force trauma, and that the day of his accident – July 12 – is his listed day of death.

AMC temporarily shut down production of The Walking Dead set following this accident. The network said it was “saddened” to hear about what happened to the “talented stuntman.” He was talented — and had been doing stunt work for almost ten years. In addition to TWD, John’s stunts had been featured in series like Scream Queens, Claws, The Magicians and Into The Badlands. He also worked on movies like Get Out, Keanu, Logan, The Fate of the Furious and the upcoming Black Panther.

John’s girlfriend reportedly vented her grief and anger in a Facebook post before his death. She reportedly said that he “deserves to be seen by every [neurosurgeon]” in the world until they can “bring him back to us.” Her anger was clear when she wrote “THIS ISN’T FAIR,” and it’s true. It’s quite unfair that a life so young was suddenly ended so violently.

Our thoughts go out to John’s friends, family and fans during their heartbreaking time of loss.