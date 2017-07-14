There’s about to be a love triangle on ‘The Spouse House.’ In this exclusive sneak peek, Brianne and Chris seem to really be stepping forward in their relationship — until Missy chimes in.

“Brianne, I don’t know everything about you. The most important thing I do know about you is your heart,” Chris, 33, says in the video above. “I want someone who would have her voice heard because her voice is worth hearing — your voice is worth hearing. And I believe that I will fall in love with you because who you make want to be.”

The group is sitting in the weekly Engagement Ceremony, and Brianne, 28, couldn’t be more excited. However, she doesn’t even get the chance to respond to him before Missy, 39, butt in. “Chris, I’m very attracted to you. I can tell that your depth is exactly what I’m looking for. I just feel like it would be great if we could explore that,” she said. “I think you’re amazing. Great smile, too. Those eyes — our children are gonna be beautiful.”

Obviously Brianne is not happy, and even more displeased when Chris responds to Missy. “I need a woman who doesn’t put up with my sh-t; you would fill that bill to a tee,” he tells her, smiling. Then Brianne speaks up. “I think we have a really great time together, and we have a physical connection,” she tells him. “But I don’t want to put all my energy into it if you’re putting only half of your energy into me and half of your energy into Missy.”

Ultimately, he decides he needs to get to know both of them better to figure out what his next move is. Regardless, I’m not sure Missy wants to get in the middle of those two. You can see how it all goes down on The Spouse House every Sunday at 10PM ET on TLC.