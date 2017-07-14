Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter & 6 Stars Who Are Proud Of Showing Off Scars

Scars to your beautiful! Many celebs who have the physical flaw aren’t afraid to show them off. We’ve got Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter and other celebs who are proud of their scars.

While Hollywood seems to demand physical perfection, there are plenty of stars who have scars who haven’t let the the flaw hold them back! Kylie Jenner, 19, has a giant scar on her left thigh and she’s not afraid of showing it off. It can be seen in plenty of social media pics and she even flaunted it in an Instagram photo, captioning it “I love my scar.” She got it as a five-year-old when a game if hide and seek with sister Kendall, 21, went awry and she slipped on a fence pole that tore through her leg.

Ariel Winter, 19, is another young Hollywood hottie who isn’t afraid to show off her scars. She underwent a breast reduction in 2015 to go from a 32F to a 34D. The lines on her skin were were visible when she wore an open backed dress to the SAG Awards in 2016. The Modern Family actress told her fans in a tweet that, “Guys there is a reason I didn’t make an effort to cover up my scars! They are part of me and I’m not ashamed of them at all. :)”

Tina Fey, 47, is a star of both the big and small screen and doesn’t try to cover up the scar on the left side of her cheek. She doesn’t like to talk about how she got it though, as it happened when a stranger came up to her and slashed her with a knife when she was five-years-old. Top Chef host Padma Lakshi, 46, isn’t afraid to show her large scar down her right arm, which happened during a violent car crash when she was 14-years old. “My body is a blueprint of my life, of every tragedy — emotional or physical,” she told Vogue India of her scar in 2011.

Singer Seal, 54, is actually more famous because of his facial scars. He developed them as a teenager after suffering from a form of lupus called discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE). The marks are so distinctive and help give him such a unique look. Harrison Ford, 75, has been known throughout his career for his rugged good looks, and that includes a scar on his chin from when he crashed his car at age 20 while trying to buckle a seat belt.

Singer May J. Blige, 46, has a scar under her left eye that resulted from an undisclosed childhood trauma. While she won’t say what happened, she isn’t afraid to let it show. Stunning Catherine Zeta-Jones, 47, has a scar on her neck from when she had a tracheotomy as an infant. “Makeup artists are always trying to cover it up, but I don’t want to hide it,” she told PEOPLE magazine.

HollywoodLifers, are you proud of stars for showing off their scars?