Get Sophie Turner’s Exact Waves For Your ‘GOT’ Viewing Party

If you’re having a ‘Game of Thrones’ viewing party for the season seven premiere on July 16 and want to look GORGEOUS like star Sophie Turner did at the red carpet premiere, follow this how to below!

Sophie Turner looked absolutely stunning in a sequin Louis Vuitton dress for the red carpet premiere on July 12. Her bright red hair was in gorgeous, loose waves. Hairstylist Christian Wood styled her look and told us: “I wanted to give Sophie a glamorous yet relaxed vibe to match with her gorgeous sparkly dress. We both agreed on a deep side part with loose waves swept to one side.” Find out how to get her exact look right here!

Follow these tips from Christian:

“1. Begin by spritzing wet hair at the roots with Wella Professionals EIMI Sugar Lift. Dry the hair upside down to create added volume.

2. Using a round brush and starting at the nape of the neck, blow dry large sections of hair until the entire head is about seventy-percent smooth. This leaves room for a textured, yet shiny appearance.

3. Next, blow dry hair section-by-section using a round brush to create a smooth look with some movement.

4. To add a wave throughout the entire head, use a wand and wrap large sections of hair around the barrel to create loose soft waves.

5. Once the entire head has been waved, part the hair on the side using a pin tail comb and spritz Wella Professionals EIMI Dry Me throughout the root area to create added volume and texture.

6. Mist a small amount of Wella Professionals EIMI Glam Mist throughout the mid-lengths and ends for shine and to break up the waves. Loosen the waves further with fingers and gently brush the ends to create soft un-done waves.

7. Finish with a quick spritz of Wella Professionals EIMI Stay Firm Finishing Spray throughout the entire head for long lasting hold. For flyaways, spray directly onto a makeup powder brush and gently dust over the hair.”

Her gorgeous makeup was anchored by a STUNNING cay eye, done by Georgie Eisdell. She looked flawless!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Sophie Turner’s hair at the Game Of Thrones premiere?