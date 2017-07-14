Serena Williams Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Skintight Dress After Marriage Rumors

It’s bumpin’ Friday and Serena Williams is all about it! The tennis pro cradled her baby bump in a sexy tight dress! While the rumors swirled that she and Alex Ohanian secretly married, she danced the day away in new photos!

Serena Williams, 35, is enjoying her first pregnancy to the fullest! The tennis star took to Snapchat on July 14, where she put her growing baby bump on display in a sexy, body con dress. And, she’s never looked better! Serena documented part of her busy work day, where she took some time to dance with her bump to Three 6 Mafia‘s “Poppin My Collar”. The athlete looked extremely happy amidst rumors that she and her Reddit co-founder fiancé, Alex Ohanian, 34, secretly married! [See the adorable photos, below!]

After posing in a bathroom mirror, Serena did a little victory dance to celebrate the end of her work day. And, her dance was well deserved! Serena isn’t too far off from her due date, which is set for the fall. However, she hasn’t slowed down because her pregnancy has been quite enjoyable. While some women have a tough time with their pregnancies, Serena recently admitted that she “really likes being pregnant.”

During a July 13 interview with E! News, Serena gushed over her “really good pregnancy. “I have been really fortunate and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been really good,” she said. “Sometimes I am walking in my house, and I’m like, ‘I really like being pregnant.’ I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it.” Awe!

Serena even confessed that, unlike most women, she hasn’t experience any wild cravings during her pregnancy. And, she admitted that she’s not exactly thrilled about missing out on the common pregnancy trend. “I don’t have the cravings,” she divulged. “So I am a little disappointed with that. But I am OK with it because I feel like, maybe if I had the cravings, I would have a tougher pregnancy.”

But, missing out on those cravings does have a plus side. Serena said that she’s been eating healthier than ever, with a diet that consists of “lots of greens, lots of vegetables… [and] either fish or different types of nuts and seeds,” for protein. She’s also been trying to stay extremely fit throughout her pregnancy, which is great, because the tennis pro said she wants to be back on the court by January 2018! And, we don’t doubt her for a second!

Serena revealed to the world that she was expecting her first child on Snapchat, back in April 2017. She showed off her growing bump at 20 weeks, in a yellow bikini. Her pregnancy announcement came just four months after she and Alex got engaged in Dec. 2016! And, as for those secret marriage rumors? — Serena told the site that she and Alex have not tied the knot yet. However, there was a bridal shower, which HollywoodLife.com previously reported. Serena did, however, admit that there would be a bachelorette party before her wedding; “which is not gonna happen right now,” as she laughed and looked down at her baby bump! Too cute!

