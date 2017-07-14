Selena Gomez Eager For ‘Explosive’ Reunion With The Weeknd After Tough Time Apart

Selena Gomez misses The Weeknd desperately and cannot wait to see him again, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Why are they spending time apart?

Having a boyfriend in the music business has been a blessing and a curse for Selena Gomez. The Weeknd totally has a crazy schedule like her, but it means they can’t always be together. “Selena misses her boyfriend dearly as she is hard at work with her music career which is taking off again,” a source in the industry revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “Selena’s music obligations mean time away from her amazing boyfriend Abel whose own music career is just as busy.”

Selena totally knocked it out of the park with her latest single “Fetish,” but she reportedly has been thinking of her BF a ton. “It is bittersweet for Selena who feels accomplished with all of the great music she is putting out,” the insider continued. “She just wishes Abel could be by her side every step of the way. They both have down time coming soon and have made plans for another romantic rendezvous and she can’t wait to be back in his arms.” Long distance relationships have got to be super stressful for any couple, but that just makes the time together all the more special. “While the time apart is tough, the reunions are always explosive. Abel really turns Selena on and she gets giddy just thinking about spending another night with him,” the source revealed.

The “It Ain’t Me” singer has got so much going with her music right now, you can’t blame her for making the most of it. Thankfully The Weeknd has been in the business for a long time like Sel so they’ve probably bonded over it. “Selena is proud of her art which she knows is important and she has equal respect for Abel and his ambitions. She is OK with them both chasing their dreams and goals in life. But that doesn’t mean she still doesn’t miss him every minute they are apart and she looks forward to when she can be with him every single day again,” the source told us.

