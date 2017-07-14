Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have A Dance Party With Ryan Reynolds & More At Met Gala

Put on your dancing shoes! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted cutting a rug at the 2017 Met Gala and you’re not going to believe who joined them on the dance floor!

The Met Gala, held this year on May 1, is special for lots and lots of reasons; not the least of which is that dozens of the most successful musicians and actors in the world get gussied up and mingle at the exclusive, go-for-broke event. As you can probably imagine, this always leads to some absolutely unforgettable moments! And Salma Hayek, 50, just gifted everyone a brand new one! The Mexican stunner shared a clip from the star-studded night in which Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, were captured getting their groove on to Katy Perry‘s set and they definitely weren’t alone! Check out Selena and her man’s cutest photos right here!

“Beside #selenagomez and #theweekend can you guess who are the other dancers in this video I took at the #metball?” Salma captioned the new video featuring the picture-perfect couple looking cozy as Katy brought down the house with her hit track “Teenage Dream.” Beside Selena, the usually subdued Anna Wintour was straight cutting loose to the anthem! Her dance partner? Why, late-night talk show host James Corden, of course! And beside the comedian was yet another celebrity couple we all know and love: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively looking, well…lively!

As we previously reported, Selena and her man have been spending some time apart recently due to their busy schedules and they are due for an “explosive” reunion! “Selena misses her boyfriend dearly as she is hard at work with her music career which is taking off again,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena’s music obligations mean time away from her amazing boyfriend Abel whose own music career is just as busy.” Well, if their PDA at the Met Gala is any indication, it’s going to take more than some miles apart to cool this fiery romance!

