This Is Selena Gomez’s Exact Nail Color In The ‘Fetish’ Music Video

We barely see Selena Gomez’s face in her newest music video for ‘Fetish’ but one thing we can see are her nails! Get her exact nail polish below!

Selena Gomez dropped her music video for “Fetish” on July 12 and it’s super seductive and sultry. The video is pretty much just a close up of her lips, as she sings the words to her new song. Her lips are pink and glossy, and her teeth are white and straight. Making a guest appearance… are her nails! The shape is oval and long, but not too long, and the shade is a gorgeous neutral. Her nails were actually done by celeb manicurist Tom Bachik, and he revealed the exact shade on his Instagram! He used the color “Feeling Frisco” by OPI.

Tom is super talented and works with other stars like Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum. He’s worked with Selena for a white and did this amazing, red bandana manicure for her Vogue cover shoot. Her makeup in the “Fetish” video was done by Hung Vanngo. Though you can barely see her face, he DID use makeup and told fans: “Basically it’s almost no makeup, just a couple drops of Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter mixed with moisturizer. Her faux freckles are “(Earth)quake” Matte Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, and she’s wearing a soft peach Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer called “French Tickler”, all from [Marc Jacobs Beauty].”

Her hair was done by Marissa Marino, who worked with Selena when she was on tour last year. We think she looks gorgeous in the video, as usual! We love this natural, no makeup look on her.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez’s nails in the “Fetish” music video?