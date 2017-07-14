‘DWTS’ Producers Want Sammy Sosa To Join Show After Fans Freak Over His Lighter Skin

Athletes tend to do well on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and producers would love to snag Cubs great Sammy Sosa. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they think the former slugger would be huge for the show!

We’ve seen plenty of NFL players cha cha cha and waltz their way through Dancing with the Stars over the years, yet Major League Baseball hadn’t been represented until retired Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, 40, made it all the way to the finals in season 24. Producers saw how baseball and Cubbies fans came out to vote in huge numbers and would love to snag another former great from the team — Sammy Sosa! The 48-year-old Dominican spent 12 legendary seasons with the squad from 1992-2004 and the brainpower behind DWTS thinks he’d be a perfect fit for season 25.

“Sammy has been asked a few times before to be on the show but they never got him. But now producers are happy with what David Ross did this past season as the first MLB player on the show and they think that they can use that leverage to get Sammy,” a source close to DWTS tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Interest in the former slugger is especially high right now ever since he appeared in a July 10 interview with ESPN Deportes looking unrecognizable, with pale pink skin that had fans totally freaking out. Click here for more pics of Sammy.

The former National League MVP told the network that “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften (my skin), but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.” Umm, it more than bleached him “some,” as he his pallor nearly matched the pale pink shirt and pink fedora he was wearing, which accentuated just how much lighter he’s become since his days in the majors. He was a top trending topic on Twitter as baseball fans couldn’t believe their eyes at how different he looks now.

“There is a lot of Cubs fans in production and they would love for him to be on next season to tell his story,” our insider adds. If Sammy’s comfortable with his skin tone, we’d love to hear more about it. There would definitely be a curiosity factor for viewers to tune in, and it would be a great chance for him to remind people of what a legendary athlete he was. Maybe he could use the appearance to make people fall in love with him again after his PED scandal and get the trip to Cooperstown that he’s always wanted.

