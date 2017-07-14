Safaree Samuels Throws Shade At Ex Nicki Minaj In Cryptic Message?– ‘I’m Over It’

Did Safaree Samuels just hash up some old beef with his ex, Nicki Minaj? That’s what fans are suspecting after he put out a mysterious relationship message on July 13! He claimed that someone is still hung up on him, but he’s not about it…

So, do Safaree Samuels, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 34, still have beef after their 2014 breakup? It could be true! Safaree just tweeted an interesting message on July 13 that read: “after all this time mentally you still do alot of things that show youre still bothered by me. its about to be 4yrs let it go. Im over it”. While he didn’t drop any names, fans were quick to assume that he was referring to Nicki. [See the tweet, below.]

Not to mention, there’s a few major clues that point right to the female rapper. First, let’s crunch some numbers. Safaree and Nicki split in 2014; it’s now 2017. The producer said that “it’s about to be 4 yrs”. Since what, Saf? — Your breakup with Nicki? If you do that math, the time from their split to now is coincidentally four years. So, that was a major red flag. And, lastly, Saf obviously referenced an ex-girlfriend in his tweet, and Nicki’s the only legitimate ex that we’re aware of. So, you can decide.

In case you weren’t caught up, Nicki and Safaree were in a serious relationship for about 12 years before their 2014 breakup. And, their highly publicized split wasn’t pretty. Nicki’s album, The Pinkprint, was in part, an emotionally unstable regurgitation of what she was feeling after the split, she admitted to Nylon in April 2016. While Nicki and Saf rarely discuss their past, there have been a few times where they gave us some insight into the demise of their decade-long romance.

after all this time mentally you still do alot of things that show youre still bothered by me. its about to be 4yrs let it go. Im over it — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) July 14, 2017

Back in 2015, Safaree revealed that he wasn’t the one who ended things. “I walked away. I’m not going to say I broke up, but I’m the one who walked away. I packed up my stuff and I left,” he told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. When he went further into detail, the producer made it seem like Nicki’s career was at its highest point and things were just too much for them to handle [at the time of their split]. “I just got to the point where the respect wasn’t there,” he confessed. “Everyone around her works for her, you know? So it got to the point where it was like, I’m your man. I’m who you go to sleep with every night… And it got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of like her man.”

Then, when Nicki revealed on Twitter that she and her most recent ex, Meek Mill, 30, had split in Jan. 2017, Saf had a little something to say. He tweeted that he woke up to a massive amount of texts and phone calls, coincidentally on the same day Nicki admitted she was single. While Saf didn’t mention any names, the timing of his tweet was quite ironic. It seems like Saf and Nicki are just one relationship that people just won’t put to rest.

