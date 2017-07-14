Ryan Lochte Disses Michael Phelps: Great White Will Beat Him In ‘Shark Week’ Race

In the battle between Michael Phelps and a great white, Ryan Lochte is backing … the shark! Ryan dissed his Olympic teammate by saying there’s no way in ‘hell’ Michael will win.

It looks like Ryan Lochte, 32, and Michael Phelps, 32, are no longer…”chums.” Ryan took a bite out of his friendship with Michael while leaving the Treats Party at the Dream Hotel, per TMZ. Michael is set to race in Phelps Vs. Shark, an open water race part of Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week.” When asked if he thought his USA Swimming teammate had a chance of beating a Great White shark, Ryan had a two-word response. “Hell no.”

Gasp! The shade! (Can you throw shade underwater?) Maybe Ryan’s feels a little jealous because Michael, who’s retired from swimming, is getting all this attention? Actually, Ryan poked fun at how he’s often caught in Michael’s shadow with a hilarious promo for SharkFest, Nat Geo Wild’s own shark-themed week of programming. “I win golds too,” Ryan says in the commercial. “I currently hold a world record…I actually No. 1 sometimes.” Yet, when it’s his turn to swim with the sharks, Ryan decides to bail.

Will Ryan’s prediction come true? Even if Michael fails to beat the great white, this is a chance for him to fulfill a life-long obsession. “Shark Week was always during major competition,” Michael told USA Today. “So between (pool) sessions, I was watching stuff about sharks and trying to learn more. …that’s where my biggest nerdy side comes out, because I’m so infatuated with water and infatuated with sharks.”

Michael faces down a great white in Phelps Vs. Shark: Great Gold Vs. Great White on July 23 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. Spoiler alert – he doesn’t race side-by-side with Jaws the same way he would challenge Ryan. However, he does get up close and personal with a 13-foot hammerhead in Shark School With Michael Phelps, airing on July 30 at 8 PM ET/PT. “I had the opportunity to lie on the ocean floor and have a massive, massive hammerhead swim within a foot of my face,” he said.

“I was so calm during that. I was on a speaker and there were a couple of expletives that came out my mouth because I was more excited,” he added. Well, it was probably as profane as Ryan’s words when picking a winner of “The Fish” versus “The Shark.”

Who do you think will win, HollywoodLifers? Will Michael beat the Great White or will the shark take a bite out of the Olympian?