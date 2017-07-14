Russell Wilson Gushes Over Baby Sienna & Future Jr. — Being A Father Is The ‘Greatest Blessing’

Russell Wilson loves being a dad! The NFL star told us EXCLUSIVELY what he thinks is the best part about having Sienna and Future Jr. He couldn’t be happier!

Being the father of newborn daughter Sienna Wilson, and stepfather to Future Jr., 3, is “the greatest blessing in the world,” Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 28, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We caught up with Russell at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on June 13 at UCLA, and he couldn’t stop gushing about how much he loves fatherhood. From playing sports with his stepson, to watching Sienna grow and learn, Russell is over the moon with every aspect of his new life with the kids and wife Ciara.

“It’s just the coolest thing, obviously, having Future and Sienna and playing sports with them — well, not Sienna yet,” he said, laughing. “But just being able to be [at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards] and have so much fun with [Future Jr.] here. You know, Future loves the slime, loves Nickelodeon. And to have baby Sienna too and [see] what she is going to do in her life is going to be exciting, as well. So I look forward to those things.”

This is so sweet! Russell was having a blast with Future Jr. on the red carpet at the awards show. A photographer asked to take a pic of just the toddler, and his doting stepdad taught him how to pose like a pro. He showed him how to throw up a peace sign and give the camera his best smile. Adorable! Russell’s definitely having his best year yet. He welcomed daughter Sienna with wife Ciara in April, and he just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary at the beginning of July. His career is at an all-time high, too!

The Kids’ Choice Sports Awards airs on Nickelodeon on July 16.

