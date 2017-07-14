Justin Bieber Loves To Dance To Rozes & You’ll See Why When You Hear Her Track ‘Canyon’ — Listen

Rozes is the talented featured vocalist on The Chainsmokers’ hit ‘Roses,’ and now she’s slaying the solo game with her catchy new single ‘Canyon.’ Listen!

Everything’s coming up Rozes! She dropped her awesome, tropical single “Canyon” today, July 14, and you can listen to it above as you check out our exclusive interview. We caught up at Firefly Music Festival in June!

You’re gearing up for a big tour this fall. What do you love about touring?

It’s always fun experiencing different cities. I love to travel, so it’s like a vacation, too! There are secret gems in each city, so I go with an open mind.

What have you been bringing to your shows this summer?

A lot of energy, and a lot of sweat! It’s been super hot, but a lot of fun.

I’ve been wondering. For your song “Roses” with Chainsmokers — did you mean to name it after yourself?

No! I just texted them and was like, “Can you send me the demo of our song?” and they sent it as “Roses ft. Rozes.” It’s very confusing, I know!

What was the ride like with that track?

I think I’m still riding it! I’m still adjusting. It’s been a perfect storm. None of us expected it to be as big as it is, and then it happened, and it’s like, “What do we do now?” We’re running around like headless chickens, I think.

How did you come up with that name for yourself?

My grandmother’s name is Rose, and she’s my favorite person on this earth. She used to watch me when everyone was at school, because I’m the youngest, and we’d practice piano and sing together. I owe it to her that I am who I am.

Who’s on your collaboration wishlist?

I’d love to collaborate with Nicki Minaj, Khalid or The Weeknd.

Who is the most unlikely celebrity fan of your song you’ve encountered?

I was watching the American Music Awards, and Thomas Rhett mentioned “Roses.” Justin Bieber also danced to it! I was like, “Oh, my God.”

If someone hasn’t heard your solo work before, what song should they listen to first?

“Hangin’ On” is the perfect dance reggae mix/emotional mix, which is who I am.

What’s next?

Touring, more music and an EP!

Catch Rozes on tour.