Rihanna Shows Off Endless Legs In Sizzling Sheer Dress — Tempting Hassan Jameel?

Rihanna stunned in a blush pink dress on the streets of Los Angeles! Was she flaunting her incredible legs just for her beau Hassan Jameel?

Rihanna totally slayed when she stepped out for a bite at Georgio Baldi in LA on Wednesday, July 12. The 29 year-old “Desperado” singer rocked a pale pink rain slicker from her Fenty X Puma collection that you could practically see-through! She showed off some serious skin with the zipper pulled down so the dress had plunging neckline. We couldn’t stop starting at her legs because looked like they went on for days! Rihanna, 29, tied the whole outfit together perfectly with a pair of blush laced-up heels also from her collection and a maroon bag.

Was she showing off for the new love in her life Hassan Jameel? RiRi was spotted locking lips with the billionaire in Spain in June. Things between them have heated up fast! Rihanna’s reportedly been loving how he treats her like royalty. “Rihanna feels overwhelmed by sweet gifts and romantic gestures from her new guy,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “He comes from an old school family who raised him to treat his lady like a princess, something Rihanna never really experienced before, and she loves it.”

Rihanna reportedly had a tough time opening up after Drake, 30. ““She’s way happier than she ever was with Drizzy,” the source explained. “She still loves him but that relationship was just a mistake. He never had her trust.” Things went south between RiRi and Drake not long after he publicly proclaimed his love for her at the 2016 Video Music Awards. Well Rihanna has definitely moved on from that drama! She’s reportedly been absolutely over the moon to be with Hassan. “Hassan treats her with so much love and respect,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “He‘s making her drop her guard, which she hasn’t done with a guy in a very long time.”

