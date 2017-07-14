Marlene King Reveals Shocking ‘PLL’ Alternate Ending Where [Spoiler] Shoots Alex

OMG! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ showrunner Marlene King revealed an alternate finale ending that will leave your jaw on the floor. She said that alternate ending channeled ‘Silence of the Lambs!’

The Pretty Little Liars series finale could have taken a more sinister turn. Showrunner Marlene King, 55, dished about an alternate ending that went about the writers room in an interview with Observer. “There were some [endings] that were darker and we even talked about a Silence of the Lambs ending where Alex gets away, then calls Spencer, and Spencer walks up behind her and shoots her,” Marlene said. Hold up. WTF?!

So why did Marlene decide to end the show the way she did? “I’m a total romantic at heart and I felt like for Mona to win the game and for the girls to live happily ever after—that was the perfect ending,” she noted. Yeah, Marlene’s ending was the right way to end the beloved series. Alex did get what was coming to her, but in a less violent way. Now she’s just a doll in Mona’s dollhouse forever! That’s the most epic karma ever.

Troian Bellisario, 31, talked a little about the ending in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight. She added that the “only person that was onto her [Alex] was Toby.” She noted that the ending would have left things way too much up in the air. Marlene has also said before that Alex Drake wasn’t her original A.D., Wren Kingston was. Because Julian Morris, 34, couldn’t be a series regular, Marlene had to go a different route. As we saw in the finale, Wren met a very shocking fate. Alex killed him and turned his ashes into a diamond necklace.

