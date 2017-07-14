Paul Wesley is taking on ‘Shadowhunters!’ HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE video of the former ‘Vampire Diaries’ star and the ‘Shadowhunters’ cast spilling exciting details about the July 17 episode!

Paul Wesley, 34, is going from The Vampire Diaries to Shadowhunters — behind the scenes, that is. The July 17 episode of the hit Freeform show will be directed by the actor. This is the first time Paul has directed an episode of Shadowhunters. Paul reveals in our exclusive featurette that he was excited to take on the Shadowhunters world. “When I read a script the first time, I have a clear vision of the thematics and the story,” he says. “It’s cinematic, in my opinion, and I’m excited for fans to see what we created.”

Because of his experience playing Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries for 8 seasons, Paul knows that acting is a “personal experience.” He says in the video: “As an actor, whenever I’m directing, it’s funny, I do the opposite of what people would think I would do, which is get cerebral or analytical. I understand that acting is a very personal experience and I think that it’s important for actors to bring their own intuitive and instinctive drive to a character.”

The cast had a blast having Paul on set and loved the advice he gave. “Having someone like him who’s been an actor in this kind of a genre for so many years has been extremely beneficial,” Katherine McNamara, 21, says. “He has this kind of insight as to what works and doesn’t and what could be interesting and how to change things up a little bit and get things out of our regular rhythm.”

Matthew Daddario, 29, adds, “He gave us a little freedom to interact as we know each other and was able to spot things that maybe weren’t going well and spoke very clearly with us and gave us very clear direction.”

Paul teases that he got to do some “really interesting” work with Valentine and Sebastian. We can’t wait to see the episode! Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

