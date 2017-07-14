Chris Zylka Gets Massive Tattoo Of Paris Hilton’s Name — See It Here

Paris Hilton’s boyfriend Chris Zylka totally proved his love for her with some serious ink! You’ll absolutely lose it when you see the tattoo of her name on his arm!

Nothing says, “I love you” quite like some permanent body ink! Chris Zylka professed his love for Paris Hilton with an adorable tattoo of her name on his arm written in Disney font. The 36 year-old heiress could barely contain her excitement when she showed off Chris’ new ink on Instagram. “Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font,” she wrote. “And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals.” She even showed a video of Chris showing her the tattoo and called him “my love.” These have got to the the cutest couple out there!

Paris just revealed that she was officially dating The Leftovers actor in February. She’s been gushing about the 33 year-old ever since. ““[We’re] soulmates, for sure,” she told ET Online in May. “[Being soulmates is] just being best friends and finally finding someone that I love and trust and know that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It’s the best feeling in the world.” Paris totally seemed happier than ever with Chris.

The couple have reportedly already started planning to spend their happily ever after together. “Paris is convinced she wants to spend the rest of her life with her boyfriend, Chris, and they are seriously planning a long, happy future together,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com in June. “The couple have laid out plans for their engagement, marriage, and even having a baby.” Paris and Chris have reportedly been “shopping around” in Beverly Hills on the hunt for the perfect engagement ring.

