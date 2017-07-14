Nina Dobrev Goes Braless In Chic Houndstooth Suit — Love Or Loathe? 

Nina Dobrev pulled off the menswear trend perfectly when she stepped out completely braless under a houndstooth suit. What do you guys think of her two-piece suit — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

Nina Dobrev, 28, headed out in LA on July 13th when she opted to try out the latest menswear trend. She went completely braless underneath a houndstooth suit and we're actually obsessed. The black and white checkered suit was double-breasted and featured huge gold buttons down the front. The blazer featured a plunging neckline and Nina went completely braless underneath, opting to not wear a top.

Nina paired the checkered blazer with matching high-waisted skinny-leg trousers and aside from going braless under the blazer, she only fastened it with one button, showing off even more skin. We’re obsessed with the details on the blazer — between the gold buttons and the bright red collar — this look is amazing. She topped her whole look off with black leather lace-up booties and barely any makeup.

We love how effortless this suit looks on Nina and it was refreshing to see her try out the menswear trend, considering she usually goes for little mini dresses or girly sparkly outfits. Nina opted for minimal makeup which we thought was the perfect idea because it went perfectly with this effortless menswear trend — do you agree? While we love this outfit from head-to-toe, it’s definitely a very bold look and we want to know what you guys think!

