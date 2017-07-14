Nicole Kidman Flaunts Nipples In Sexy Red Swimsuit & Cowboy Hat — Sizzling Pic

Nicole Kidman is giving 20-year olds a run for their money! At 50, the actress flaunted her nipples in a sexy red lace-up swimsuit and rocked a cowboy hat on the cover of ‘LOVE’ magazine.

Age is just a number! 50-year old Nicole Kidman just graced the cover of LOVE magazine looking hotter than ever. Modeling might not be what the Moulin Rouge actress is best known for, but she’s definitely giving 20 something Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid a run for their money. In her sexiest photoshoot to date, Nicole posed in a skintight red swimsuit with white laces in the front. It must have been a chilly morning because her nipples are really making a statement! She accessorized with a light blue denim jean jacket with faux fur on the inside and a cowboy hat — very Americana! The only thing missing was a slice of apple pie.

Arguably the most elegantly dressed at every red carpet event, it’s pretty rare to see the blonde beauty so scantily clad. Even she thought the photoshoot concept was nuts at first! “I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, “What was I doing? I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?,” she confessed to the publication on July 14. If there’s anyone who appreciates this LOVE cover more than us, it has to be hubby Keith Urban. And for someone who’s always on the best dressed list, Nicole should know that she looks fabulous in anything!

Here are our favorite fashion moments from the Australian stunner. She stopped traffic not once, but TWICE in one weekend at the Cannes Film Festival. She sizzled on the red carpet for the The Killing of a Sacred Deer premiere on May 22nd in a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress, which was actually a legitimate ballerina tutu. The following day she rocked a silver fringed sequined gown from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection. This girl is on fire!

