Nicki Minaj Fangirls Over Beyonce’s Twins Photo — See Her Sweet Message

Nicki Minaj has come through for Beyonce once again! The rapper took to Instagram on July 14 to gush over Beyonce and JAY-Z’s new twins, and you can see her adorable message here.

Beyonce, 36, broke the Internet when she shared the first photo of her newborn twins Sir and Rumi Carter on Instagram on July 13, and her celeb friends have been jumping to send their congrats. Nicki Minaj, 34, was one of the first to repost Bey’s pic, adding a bunch of emojis — including two baby bottles — and the hashtag #SirAndRumi. She also “liked” four posts about Beyonce’s new photo on Twitter. So sweet!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Nicki has supported Bey and JAY-Z‘s growing family. The “Anaconda” rapper also penned a heartfelt message about Blue Ivy, 5, in February, right after Beyonce announced she was pregnant with the twins. “This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea!” Nicki wrote, sharing a cute photo of Blue. “So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki,” she added. Aww!

Meanwhile, we hear that Nicki has baby fever herself — which might just explain the cry-face emoji she used today on the repost of Bey’s pic. Oh, and remember when she tweeted that baby emoji on July 10, with no other comment? It’s all very fishy, and we can’t help but wonder if Nicki is yearning for a little one of her own! Her relationship status with Nas is ambiguous at the moment, but we hear that the two are still “close friends” and that she would be open to having a baby with him if the time were right. Hmm!

Check out Nicki’s post:

