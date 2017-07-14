Nicki Minaj ‘Inspired’ By Beyonce’s Gorgeous New Baby Twins — Wants Nas To Step Up

Baby fever! Nicki Minaj is feeling ‘inspired’ to have children of her own after seeing a first picture of Beyonce’s twins, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. With whom? Nas of course!

Nicki Minaj, 34, has babies on the brain! Now more than ever, the “Anaconda” rapper is itching to start her own family thanks to Beyonce’s Instagram post of the twins. The only problem is, she doesn’t have a man willing to step up to the plate yet since her relationship with Nas, 43, is so wishy-washy. “Nicki is inspired by Beyonce and her new babies,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants a successful husband and a growing family. That being said, she’s getting impatient waiting for Nas to man up and be the guy she needs him to be.”

The Trinidad-native has always wanted children, and the fact that she’s being so outspoken about it is making fans wonder if she’s already secretly pregnant. Twitter followers are buzzing over her July 10 post, which features nothing except an emoji of a baby. “If Nas can’t be the man of her dreams, or at least her baby daddy, she’ll find someone else,” the source continues. “She loves Nas but she can’t wait around forever. Nicki is envious of Beyonce and JAY-Z and she wants to start her own hip-hop power family…like right now!”

But until that happens, she’ll just have to live vicariously through Queen Bey. When the mother-of-three stared a FIRST picture of Rumi and Sir Cater on July 14, celebrities went wild with “likes” and congratulatory messages. The long list includes Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and of course Nicki. She even reposted the picture to her own Instagram account! She could barely put words together so she captioned it with more baby emojis and smiley faces. Is there such a thing as baby overload? Cause Nicki may have it.

