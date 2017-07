Kids’s Choice Sports Awards Winners Full List: See Which Athletes Took Home The Orange Blimp

It’s the slimiest night in all of sports: the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards! Though the show won’t air until July 16, here is the full list of winners who scored big during the outrageous event.

First off: SPOILER ALERT. The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards was held at the UCLA Pauley Pavilion on July 13, but the pre-taped event won’t be broadcast until 8:00 PM ET/PT on July 16. Russell Wilson, 28, was back to host the event for the third year in a row, and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback actually walked out of the event a winner. He joined other sports superstars like Serena Williams, 35, Steph Curry, 29, and Kevin Durant, 28. If you want to be surprised, well – don’t read any further. However, for those who want to see the full list of winners, here it is (per Yahoo Sports). As always, the winners are in bold:

FAVORITE MALE ATHLETE

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F. La Liga)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Kris Bryant (MLB, Chicago Cubs)

LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

FAVORITE FEMALE ATHLETE

Simone Biles (Professional Artistic Gymnast)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Ski Team)

Nneka Ogwumike (WNBA, Los Angeles Sparks)

KING OF SWAG

Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks)

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

Cam Newton (NFL, Carolina Panthers)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F.)

DeAndre Jordan (NBA, Los Angeles Clippers)

Rickie Fowler (Professional Golfer)

QUEEN OF SWAG

Serena Williams (WTA)

Skylar Diggins (WNBA, Dallas Wings)

Torah Bright (Professional Snowboarder)

Caroline Wozniacki (WTA)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

BEST CANNON

Serena Williams (WTA)

Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)

Andy Murray (Professional Tennis Player)

Justin Verlander (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Matt Ryan (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)

Max Scherzer (MLB, Washington Nationals)

BIGGEST POWERHOUSE

Claressa Shields (Professional Boxer)

David Ortiz (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

DeMarcus Cousins (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Sergio Garcia (Professional Golfer)

Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME

Keala Kennelly (Professional Surfer)

Alise Post (Professional BMX Racer)

Connor Fields (Professional BMX Racer)

Hailey Langland (Professional Snowboarder)

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

Mark McMorris (Professional Snowboarder)

Nyjah Huston (Professional Skateboarder)

FAVORITE NEWCOMER

Laurie Hernandez (Professional Artistic Gymnast)

Breanna Stewart (WNBA, Seattle Storm)

Corey Seager (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys)

Dario Šarić (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)

Simone Manuel (Competitive Swimmer)

HANDS OF GOLD

Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, New York Giants)

Adrián Beltré (MLB, Texas Rangers)

Antonio Brown (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Braden Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)

Ian Kinsler (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)

NEED FOR SPEED

Usain Bolt (Professional Track & Field Athlete)

Allyson Felix (Professional Track & Field Athlete)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)

SICKEST MOVES

Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Manchester City)

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

Kyrie Irving (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Le’Veon Bell (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Patrick Kane (NHL, Chicago Blackhawks)

