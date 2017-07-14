Is Nick Jonas Crushing On Hilary Duff? See His Comment On A Sexy Pic That Has Fans Speculating

Could it be!? Nick Jonas just commented on one of Hilary Duff’s photos and it has fans desperately wondering if they’re Hollywood’s newest couple!

If you were to make a list of former teen stars you’d like to see fall in love with each other someday, you’d pretty much have to include Nick Jonas, 24, and Hilary Duff, 29, right?! Let’s face it, it’s pretty effortless shipping this attractive twosome. Well, that daydream might be on the road to becoming a reality! Nick just commented on one of Hilary’s sexiest snaps and their mutual fandoms are losing their minds! Peep at the muscly former Jonas Brother’s hottest pics right here!

On July 13, the Younger star shared a sultry, topless, black-and-white photo of herself reclining in a pool, showing off several of her tattoos and giving the camera a smoldering, confident look. It’s got Old Hollywood written all over it! Unsurprisingly, the gorgeous actress got plenty of love for her photo, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and, ahem, comments! As for Nick, well, he kept his response simple but definitely flirtatious! He left the pair-of-eyes emoji! Does this mean the “Remember I Told You” singer is crushing on Hilary? If so, we can’t blame him!

Of course, Nick is more than capable of turning heads without even trying as well! On July 7, Nick left his gym in Studio City sporting bigger biceps than we’re used to seeing on the pop star! He’s got guns now! It’s hard to imagine Hilary hasn’t noticed (along with the rest of humanity)! And, if these two don’t quite have chemistry…is a duet too much to ask? Pretty please!?

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Nick is carrying a torch for Hilary? Would you like to see these two take a chance at romance? Let us know!