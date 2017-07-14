National Ice Cream Day: How To Score Free Summer Treats & More Deals

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16, and it’s not like you needed another excuse to eat delicious frozen treats, but still. Here are the best deals and freebies you can get starting today!

National Ice Cream Day is a real thing that President Ronald Reagan invented in 1984 and it occurs every third Sunday in July. We’ve rounded up all of the freebies and other awesome deals you can take advantage of! Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of the options. Mmm.

First, 16 Handles is offering a free 4oz. cup of soft serve ice cream when you download the app. Be sure to check out their new exclusive strawberry shortcake flavor collaboration with Duff Goldman!

You can get $2 off any Polar Pizza ice cream with coupon code MINT at Baskin Robbins until July 31. At Carvel, you can Buy 1, Get 1 Free Cup or Cone ANY size from July 7-16 (soft ice cream only). Get 2 Creations for the Price of 1 by joining the My Stone Cold Club at Cold Stone Creamery.

Los Angeles: visit Coolhaus‘ Culver City and Pasadena shops on July 16 for a free coupon that can be redeemed at the grocery store. You can also enter a giveaway for 2 tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream and a Coolhaus swag bag! Just snap a pic of your Coolhaus pints, sammies, or bars in front of your cities’ best architectural landmarks and tag it #FARCHITECTURE.

Eggloo NY is offering 3 mix and match scoops of ice cream with a free drizzle and topping.

At Friendly’s, you can get a Friend-Z for $2.99 until August 31.

Stop by MAGNUM New York with a friend on July 16 and check in on social for BOGO Magnum bars!

McDonald’s is giving away a free Vanilla Cone on July 16 when you download the McDonald’s mobile app, and you can enter to win free soft serve for life when you redeem the offer in the mobile app between 2:00 PM-5:00 PM local time. Good luck!

Morgenstern’s has teamed up with StreetEasy to celebrate National Ice Cream Day and to benefit Women In Need: WIN, NYC’s largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for NYC’s homeless families. Visit from July 14-16, donate at least $1, and get a scoop of the exclusive Ice Cream: The Brownstone Crunch flavor (salted chocolate pretzel ice cream with whipped cream, fudge and caramel in a monster cone.) StreetEasy will match every dollar donated!

Be one of the first 25 people at the OddFellows Carnival at Chefs Club Counter (62 Spring Street in NYC) on July 16 to get a free ice cream cone! It opens at 12:00 PM and you can choose from the Cotton Candy Creamsicle cone, The Concession Stand and The Pink Dip. Yas.

Visit the Bravo and Museum of Broken Relationships Present: The EX-hibition at Flatiron Plaza North (23rd St. between 5th and Broadway) in NYC to grab a free People’s Pops popsicle! You can choose from Strawberry Basil, Watermelon Mint, and Blueberry Lemon flavors, and they’ll be giving away over 8000 pops total.

