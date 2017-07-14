Marlon Wayans Gets ‘Naked’ In Hilarious First Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie

In honor of National Nude Day, HollywoodLife.com has the trailer for ‘Naked’ on Netflix. It stars Marlon Wayans, who is forced to live the same hour over and over again, which repeatedly keeps him from making it to his wedding — yikes!

The first full trailer for Naked is finally here, as EXCLUSIVELY presented by HollywoodLife.com thanks to Netflix! The comedy is set launch globally on Netflix on August 11, and the first look at the film will make you impatient to see the rest. Here’s the synopsis: When Rob Anderson (Marlon Wayans), a charming man-child, arrives in Charleston the night before he is about to marry the woman of every man’s dreams, Megan Swope (Regina Hall), he hasn’t written his vows, learned the steps for the first dance, or even remembered to bring the ring. Instead of taking care of his responsibilities, Rob goes out for a night on the town with his best man. Then something unexpected happens… Rob wakes up naked in an elevator with no idea how he got there.

When the elevator doors open Rob is shocked to find that it’s late in the morning and he has only one hour to get to the church or miss his own wedding. He encounters many obstacles as he tries desperately to get to the chapel — streaking through a city marathon, avoiding capture by local police, a near death confrontation with a vicious motorcycle gang — only to find himself waking up in the elevator again and again. Some unknown force has conspired to make Rob live this hour repeatedly until he finally grows up and becomes the man that his amazing fiancée deserves to marry. The comedy also co-stars Loretta Devine, Dennis Hasbert, Scott Foley, Minka Kelly, Brian McKnight and Eliza Couple.

Naked had it’s first premiere at the 2017 Essence Festival, and you can check out pictures from the exciting event in our gallery. Make sure you check out Naked when it hits theaters on August 11 only on Netflix!

