Mark Hamill Pays Tribute To Carrie Fisher As They’re Both Honored As Disney Legends

Who doesn’t love the Skywalker twins?! At the 2017 D23 Expo, both Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher were honored as Disney Legends in a beautiful ceremony. Of course, Mark took the moment to pay tribute to his ‘Star Wars’ sister — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

“I know if she was here this morning she would’ve flipped me the bird twice already ,” said Mark Hamill with a laugh as he took to the stage at the 2017 D23 Expo to accept his award at The Disney Legends Ceremony on July 14th. He, along with his ‘Star Wars’ co-star Carrie Fisher, who died just after Christmas last year, have for many years been beloved members of the Disney/Lucas family, and it seemed poetic that they be honored together. After Carrie was honored, her on-screen brother was given his award, and he ended his speech with a tribute to her.

“I would love to give my deepest respect to the super cool space sis I have in Carrie Frances Fisher,” Mark said to thunderous applause. “I love her, and we were like siblings, good and bad.” He then shared how please he was that they were able to film one last Star Wars together. “We relied on each other and there was deep respect.”

As for Carrie, her daughter Billie Lourd sent a beautiful letter thanking the Disney family for honoring her mother. “She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess,” Billie shared. “So getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney Legend would’ve been her ultimate dream.”

Along with Carrie and Mark were several other notable Hollywood icons honored as Disney Legends, including Stan Lee, Garry Marshall, Julie Taymor, Whoopi Goldberg, and Oprah.

