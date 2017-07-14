‘L&HH’: Lil Scrappy Still Hitting Up Bambi Benson Despite Being Back On With Erica Dixon

Lil Scrappy is having some trouble with the ladies! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Scraps is so not over his ex Bambi Benson, even though he’s back with Erica Dixon!

After dumping his fiancee, Bambi Benson, 31, and running into the arms of his baby mama, Erica Dixon soon after, Lil Scrappy, 33, is now reportedly trying to hit up Bambi, again. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star is going crazy trying to get in contact with Bambi, especially after she blocked him on Instagram in early July! “Scrappy is still hitting up her phone all the time. He even called her mom,” the source shared. “He‘s just not loyal, he can‘t stick with one woman. If Erica wants to put up with a guy like that so be it, but Bambi is so glad he‘s in her rearview mirror.” Yikes!

In mid-March, just after Bambi and Lil Scrappy split, rumors swirled that Scrap was chasing down his ex and baby mama Erica. While our insider shared that Bambi hears Erica and Lil Scrappy are still together, he just isn’t ready to let Bambi go. On July 8, after Bambi admitted to blocking her ex, she shared gallery of messages and text he sent her, begging for her love. ““I’ll do whatever drop whatever for us to b together and for me to get help in my life so I can help u with urs,” Lil Scrappy allegedly wrote to Bambi. “I wanna invest in u in whatever u need from a man I needed to go through something to see who u r and what u do, I love u with all my heart even tho I dnt show it a lot.” We can’t help but wonder how Erica feels about this, but what we do know is that Bambi is not only unfazed, but she’s also dating someone else!

The same source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bambi “has already moved on anyway, she’s keeping it on the low but she’s got a new man. He‘s hot and he‘s in the industry but that’s all she wants to say for now. Scrappy is going to lose his mind when he finds out who her new man is.” Oh, the drama!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bambi and Lil Scrappy should get back together? Let us know!