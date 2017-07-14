Liam Payne Sends Love To Harry Styles Before ‘Dunkirk’ Premiere & It’s Too Sweet

One Direction forever! Liam Payne wasn’t there to see Harry Styles’s acting debut in ‘Dunkirk,’ but he still sent love and luck to his former band mate right before the movie’s premiere.

Though he doesn’t share the stage with him anymore as part of One Direction, it seems Liam Payne, 23, still has plenty of love for Harry Styles, 23. He sent some of it towards the “Sign of the Times” singer ahead of the London premiere of Dunkirk on July 13. Liam couldn’t be at the event to witness Harry’s acting debut, as he had a concert in France, according to the Daily Mail. So, he did the next best thing: he sent a sweet message on Twitter! “[Harry], good luck tonight mate! Sorry I can’t be there. Can’t wait to see you in action.”

How incredibly nice of Liam! While 1D is no more, Liam has kept his friendship alive with (most) of his boys. When Harry’s beloved stepdad, Robin Twist, passed away on June 20, Liam was one of the first people sending his public condolences to his friends. Liam said his “heart really goes out to” Harry, before saying that he was devastated over the loss of the “kind, gentle and beautiful soul.” Thankfully, Liam’s post-1D adventures haven’t always been so sad. He reunited with Niall Horan, 23, at the ZPL Birthday Bash on June 23, taking an adorable Snapchat together that gave Directioners everywhere life.

It hasn’t always been sunshine, rainbows and happy Snapchat filters. Liam has thrown a little shade at his mates. When discussing Harry’s “Sign of the Times” song, Liam admitted that it wasn’t really his “sort of music,” before pointing out that Harry would say the same thing about his solo tracks. “He doesn’t’ really listen to hip-hop,” Liam said, which might be a good thing. Liam pulled a Zayn Malik, 24, in his song, “Strip That Down.” Liam sang that he “used to be in 1D / now I’m out, free.” So, did he say that 1D was like a prison?

@Harry_Styles good luck tonight mate! Sorry I can't be there can't wait to see you in action #DunkirkPremiere 🎥 — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 13, 2017

That might be a bit of a stretch, since Liam is still holding a grudge against the “Pillow Talk” singer for bailing on the group. While appearing at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on June 6, Liam took a shot at Zayn. “We never had a slogan,” Liam said while discussing One Direction. “I’m felling like if we had a slogan, Zayn might have stayed.” Yikes. It doesn’t seem like Liam will invite Zayn to catch a showing of Dunkirk anytime soon.

