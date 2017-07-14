Lamar Odom Admits He Misses Reality TV In New Interview: Will He Return To The Screen?

Will Lamar Odom make his triumphant return to television? Lamar told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he totally misses that reality TV life.

Lamar Odom, 37, spent most of his relationship with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 33, on television. Naturally, when you marry a reality television star, that’s bound to happen! But it’s been years since he starred in a show, save for small appearances here and there on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Gone are the days when he starred in Khloe & Lamar, or Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami. But will that change soon? Will Lamar ever take on his own reality show?

HollywoodLife.com caught up with Lamar at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 13 at UCLA, and he dished the details. The former LA Lakers star told us EXCLUSIVELY that he “misses” reality television “a little bit.” That’s promising! Lamar told us that he’s feeling “great” after getting his health in order, but unfortunately there aren’t any plans in the works at the moment for a return to television. “You know, I am not doing a reality show or anything like but everything is pretty fine for the most part,” Lamar said.

Bummer! We would have loved to see a reality show about Lamar’s life post-Kardashians that catches viewers up on how he’s doing after the divorce, and after his major health scare in 2015. As you’re probably aware, Lamar nearly died after overdosing at a Nevada brothel. He tragically had to learn how to walk, talk, and write again after having multiple strokes, and Khloe nursed him back to health — even calling off their divorce proceedings so that she could provide him with medical care.

Lamar’s doing well after their December 2016 divorce, and has accepted that Khloe’s moved on with current boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. He appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in June and said that he gave the couple his “blessing” if they wanted to get married. So nice! Please, can we get a Lamar show? It would be so good!

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see a Lamar Odom reality show? Let us know!