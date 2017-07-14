Kylie Jenner Reveals Secret Rob Kardashian Sock Line Collaboration After Blac Chyna Split

Kylie Jenner surprised fans on July 14 by revealing a new collaboration with her bro Rob Kardashian. You can buy their Arthur George sock line right now!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Rob Kardashian, 30, have both had a rough year, but that isn’t going to stop their hustle! The reality star siblings shocked fans by releasing a new sock line together on July 14. No surprise – the designs are super cute! Kylie took to her Snapchat to reveal that the collaboration comes in a package that looks like her lip kit boxes with “Kylie X Arthur George” printed on the front. When you open up the box, there are three pairs of socks with different designs, including Kylie’s face, “I heart lip kits,” and a middle finger. Click here to see more pics from The Kylie Shop.

The siblings dropped the fun new products on July 14 with no warning, and we’re super hyped about it. Each individual pair will set you back $15, but you can buy the three-pair box set for just $35. We’re just happy to see that Rob is keeping busy and spending time with his sister after his shocking breakup from Blac Chyna, 29. Since he recently went on a super-public Instagram rant about Blac cheating on him, even posting a video of her making out in bed with another man, we can’t help but wonder if the middle finger sock design is a way for him and Kylie to throw some shade at her old nemesis.

Now that Rob has collaborated on an Arthur George project with one of his sisters, we can’t help but imagine the fun socks that might be in the future. If he links up with Kim Kardashian, we could get some amazing Kimoji socks! We definitely want to see more family partnerships, stat!

