Kim Kardashian just stepped out in a super hot, boob-baring sheer dress that’s so on-trend amongst all celebs! The ‘barely there’ style, loved by Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and more, is taking over Hollywood!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is no stranger to showing off her perfect figure in revealing outfits, and now, the ‘naked’ trend is a personal fave of a number of celebs, including Bella Thorne, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and the entire Kardashian/Jenner klan! Kim K. recently took to the streets in a lacy, sexy Gucci bra that showed off some serious cleavage and her taut tummy, and soon after was spotted in another daring look — a totally sheer dress! Rocking a vintage Jil Sander jacket that just covered up her bare breasts, Kim flashed her flesh in the shiny, sheer Helmut Lang dress, and paired it with clear Yeezy heels. We’re loving this ambitious look and a new take on the ‘naked trend.’ CLICK HERE TO SEE CELEBRITIES ROCKING THE ‘BARELY THERE’ TREND.

While people like Kim and her sister Kourtney have been at the ‘naked’ wardrobe movement for a while now, Rihanna, 29, was truly one of the original trendsetters for the hot look. Recall her 2014 CFDA Swarovski embellished Adam Selman “gown,” that showed off her crystal-adorned nipples and single-handedly shutdown the Internet. Since her nude look, Rihanna set off a “naked” evening-wear trend that soon made its way to the streets. Just recently, RiRi was spotted in LA strutting her stuff in her own Fenty x Puma sheer raincoat dress, which she did without anything underneath! Another fashion icon who picked up on this trend is Bella Hadid, who is never afraid to show some nipple in her nude-inspired ensembles!

The top model flashed her chest in a completely see-through dress at the Christian Dior masquerade ball during Spring Fashion Week in Paris. While she let her did little to hide her nipples, Bella wore a pair of Dior undergarments to cover up her lower half. Her bestie Kendall Jenner also rocks the ‘barely there’ look quite often — most notably at the 2017 Met Gala where she put her booty on display in a La Perla gown made entirely of hand-painted crystals. It’s safe to say these ladies are queens of nakedness!

Bella Thorne, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and more ladies of Hollywood are pros at this trend! Click through the gallery and let us know who you think rocks the ‘barely there’ look the best! HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this ‘naked’ trend?