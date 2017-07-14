Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Having ‘Best Sex of their Lives’: He’s So Attracted To Her

After three years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still wildly attracted to each other. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how even with two kids, their sex life is off the charts.

Kim Kardashian works hard to maintain her enviable curves through grueling workouts, and boy has it paid off since she’s looking better than ever. That isn’t lost on hubby Kanye West, 40, as he knows he’s got the world’s hottest MILF for a wife.”Kim and Kanye are reliving their first few months of their relationship and are having some of the best sex of their lives. Kanye thinks Kim looks hotter than ever before and he feels honored to be her husband. She is 36 now and they have two kids but he is more attracted to her than ever,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They are more in love today than ever before and the proof is in the bedroom. Their chemistry is hot and the sex is as good, if not better, than the first time they slept together. Kim keeps getting hotter in Kanye’s eyes and he loves it when his gorgeous wife flaunts it to the world before coming home just for him,” our source adds.

Kim did just that on July 13, going out on the town nearly naked ! She hit up Shibuya sushi restaurant in Calabasas in a clear plastic vinyl “dress” that exposed her bare boobs. The only thing she was wearing underneath was a small pair of creme silk panties and over it she had on a light grey duster that had to have been taped down very strategically because it rested right at her nipple line. If there wasn’t something holding that jacket in place, one gust of wind and her headlights would have been on high beam for the world to see. Not that she’s ever had any shyness when it comes to that

