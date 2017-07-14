Kim Kardashian Reveals Bare Breasts In Completely Sheer Dress: Love Or Loathe?

Kim Kardashian’s got nothing to hide… literally. The reality star stepped out in Calabasas in a completely see-through dress on July 13! Kim exposed her breasts, nude underwear and, well, basically her entire body! But, are YOU a fan?

You know what they say, sushi makes your clothes come off? Well, that doesn’t sound right. But, that must’ve been Kim Kardashian‘s motto when she opted for little to no clothing on July 13. The reality star, 36, stepped out for sushi at Shibuya in Calabasas, in a see-through, sheer dress that exposed her entire body! SEE THE PHOTOS RIGHT HERE!

Kim wore nude, full-coverage underwear beneath her metallic, sheer dress, and topped off her revealing look with a grey trench coat. And, her heels were even clear! She strutted around the CA streets in open-toed, slip-ons. So, was this a hint that we’ll be getting some nude selfies again? Time will tell!

Although Kim’s see-through number clearly caught our attention, it was her tiny frame that really made our heads turn. It’s no secret that she’s been working hard to get into the best shape of her life. But, Kim, girl, you’re killing it! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her flat tummy and toned legs, and it looked like those garage workouts with her sisters, Khloe, 33, and Kourtney, 38, have been paying off!

Anyway, we want to know what YOU think! — Do you love Kim’s sheer look? Or, is it too revealing? As for us — We’re intrigued by Kim’s latest fashion choice. We applaud her for the bold choice, but it’s definitely not for everyone. But, we want to hear from you guys! VOTE!

Kim also turned heads earlier this week when she stepped out in just a black, sheer bra and a blazer while in NYC. The mother of two— North, 4, and Saint, 1 — even bared her midriff, which gave us serious gym motivation after seeing her abs!

And, we’re loving that Kim’s showing off her incredible body with a smile, especially since she’s be under fire lately. First, she was trolled by fans who mommy-shamed her for dressing North in what they thought was a tight corset dress on July 11. However, Kim later took to social media to let her haters know that North actually rocked a custom, silk dress that only appeared to have a corset on its front.

Kim was also dragged by fans, [one day prior to the North drama], when she posted a Snapchat video with what they believed were lines of cocaine in the background. Although Kim doesn’t usually respond to all of the crazy rumors about her, she had to address the chaos. And, fans must’ve felt some type of way, when she turned the tables [literally], and revealed that the “white marks” people saw in her snaps were marble streaks from her MARBLE table. Harsh, right? Let’s all remember that Kim doesn’t even drink alcohol, let alone do drugs. She’s been quite candid about her clean lifestyle through the years.

