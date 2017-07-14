Rob Kardashian: How Khloe & Tristan Are Helping Him Stay Positive Amid Blac Chyna Drama

Khloe Kardashian is being the best big sister to Rob as he deals with the aftermath of his Instagram scandal. She and Tristan Thompson are making sure he’s staying positive and healthy!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is doing her best to keep Rob Kardashian‘s life drama-free. The Good American designer has taken her little brother, 30, under her wing to keep him positive as he struggles with the aftermath of his Instagram rant against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 29. Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, is lending a helping hand and buddying up to Rob! They all shared a fun day together on July 13, as Khloe detailed on Snapchat. “Rob, Tristan and I are up early to get this early morning workout in. Early bird gets the worm,” she posted before sunrise.

Wow! While the rest of Rob’s life is chaotic, Khloe and Tristan are taking the time to make sure that he keeps his health in check. Rob has Type 2 diabetes, and a healthy diet and exercise are mandatory to keeping his blood sugar levels in check. It’s easy to lose control of that when you’re upset. The couple treated Rob to some healthy fun later that night, as Khloe also documented on Snapchat. Using the dalmatian filter, Khloe let her followers know that something was going down at her home: “dance party at the house with Tristan and Rob and Koko.”

“She is trying to help him,” a source told E! News. “Rob didn’t move in with her, but Khloe and Tristan are encouraging him to come hangout at the house and workout with them, hoping it will motivate him to get back on the health grind and take care of himself. She wants him to get back on track so she is trying to help him. Tristan doesn’t mind having Rob around at all. He loves all of Khloe’s family.”

Aww! As you might remember, Rob used to live with Khloe when she was married to Lamar Odom, 36. That happy living situation was documented on their reality show, Khloe & Lamar. They’re not at that point yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Khloe took Rob in at some point. And it’s sweet that Tristan listened to Khloe’s request that he warm up to Rob. As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, she was trying to force a friendship between her two main men, but it looks like she didn’t need to. They’re getting along just great!

